DC Visits Various Places To Inspect Ongoing Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected various ongoing development projects

in the district and issued directives to complete projects on time.

He examined the upgrade and repair work of the Central library Bahawalpur. Under this scheme,

the central building will be repaired, and a canteen, toilet block, store, and car parking will be constructed

and renovated with an estimated cost of 120 million rupees.

The deputy commissioner also reviewed the ongoing construction work in the operating theater and surgical

ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

During his visit to Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school Bahawalpur, he assessed the teaching process, cleanliness, and attendance.

He also made a surprise visit to Government MC Girls High School Model Town B, where he reviewed

ongoing teaching activities and received a briefing from the principal.

Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad and District Officer Elementary Muhammad Shahbaz were also present at the occasion.

Later, Zaheer Anwar Jappa made a surprise visit to the Basic Health Center in Moza Sanjar Dera Bakha,

where he was accompanied by CEO Health Dr Amir Bashir.

