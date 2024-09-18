DC Visits Various Places To Inspect Ongoing Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected various ongoing development projects
in the district and issued directives to complete projects on time.
He examined the upgrade and repair work of the Central library Bahawalpur. Under this scheme,
the central building will be repaired, and a canteen, toilet block, store, and car parking will be constructed
and renovated with an estimated cost of 120 million rupees.
The deputy commissioner also reviewed the ongoing construction work in the operating theater and surgical
ward at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
During his visit to Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school Bahawalpur, he assessed the teaching process, cleanliness, and attendance.
He also made a surprise visit to Government MC Girls High School Model Town B, where he reviewed
ongoing teaching activities and received a briefing from the principal.
Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad and District Officer Elementary Muhammad Shahbaz were also present at the occasion.
Later, Zaheer Anwar Jappa made a surprise visit to the Basic Health Center in Moza Sanjar Dera Bakha,
where he was accompanied by CEO Health Dr Amir Bashir.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches portal to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH12 minutes ago
-
12 dead,1,675 injured in Punjab road accidents12 minutes ago
-
Kid drowns in canal12 minutes ago
-
Khushall Khattak University announces schedule for MS, PhD12 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes chicken vehicle, 200kg dead chickens discarded21 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown on overcharging transporters21 minutes ago
-
Minister felicitates on excellent Eid Milad arrangements22 minutes ago
-
Admissions in MDCAT significant concern for students31 minutes ago
-
Bandits kill man, injure his son in Bahawalpur31 minutes ago
-
King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites to attend CHOGM in October31 minutes ago
-
DC orders registration of differently-abled persons32 minutes ago