DC Visits Various Places To Monitor Dengue Larva Situation

26th May 2021

DC visits various places to monitor dengue larva situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday visited various areas of the city and monitored the situation of dengue larva.

The deputy commissioner, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Naeem Sadiq Cheema and Focal Person for Dengue Preventives Dr Rao Zakir Ali, visited Fouji Basti, Satellite Town and One Unit Chowk.

The deputy commissioner visited petrol pumps and service stations for dengue larva hot spots. He also visited nurseries of the areas.

Later, he went to One Unit Chowk graveyard and directed to improve the cleanliness of the graveyard and instructed to make sure no accumulation of water. He directed the entomologist to monitor 1747 hot spots for a week and submit a report.

