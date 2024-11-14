DC Visits Various Polling Station To Review Election Process
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited various polling stations to review the election process during the ongoing municipal elections for the vacant seats of Tehsil Nawabshah and Skrand.
On this occasion Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Shahryar Gul Memon while talking to the media representatives said that with the help of the police, the election on 4 vacant seats of Nawabshah and Skrand were held peacefully without any break.
The election process is going on which will continue till 5:00 p.m. on this occasion Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf Majidano, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmad Tanio were also accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner.
APP/rzq/mwq
