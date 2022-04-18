DC visits various Ramzan Bazaars in city

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the Ramzan Bazaars at Melwaywali Gali, Model Bazaar, and Craft Bazaar here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the Ramzan Bazaars at Melwaywali Gali, Model Bazaar, and Craft Bazaar here on Monday.

He visited the stalls of Food, Flour, Sugar, Ghee, Chicken, Mutton, Beef, Agriculture and Fair price Shops in Ramzan Bazaars.

He reviewed the quality of food items and the sale of food items at fixed prices.

EADA Agriculture Marketing Manza Javed, Secretary Market Committee, and concerned officers and staff were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner asked the people about the quality, and availability of food items.

He checked the quality of flour available in Ramzan Bazaars and directed the officers of the Food Department to increase the staff at Ramzan Bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner told that flour, sugar, chicken, and other food items have been subsidized while vegetables, fruits, and other food items are also being sold at subsidized rates at Agriculture Fair Price Shop.

He also inspected the sanitation arrangements in Ramzan Bazaars.

He visited the medical camp and checked the stock of medicines. He asked the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties properly.