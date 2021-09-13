DC visits various roads to check cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various roads and checked the cleanliness in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various roads and checked the cleanliness in the city.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Kashif Raza Awan and other officers of the company accompanied the DC.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Kutchery Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower, Saman Abad, Madani Chowk, Novelty Bridge, Dijkot Road and other areas and inspected the presence of waste workers.

He directed that cleanliness in the city be completed before the commencement of normal life activities.

He also directed to dispose of garbage in a safely and the attendance of waste workers be monitoredregularly.