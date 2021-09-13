UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Roads To Check Cleanliness

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad on Monday visited various roads and checked the cleanliness in the city.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Kashif Raza Awan and other officers of the company accompanied the DC.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Kutchery Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower, Saman Abad, Madani Chowk, Novelty Bridge, Dijkot Road and other areas and inspected the presence of waste workers.

He directed that cleanliness in the city be completed before the commencement of normal life activities.

He also directed to dispose of garbage in a safely and the attendance of waste workers be monitoredregularly.

