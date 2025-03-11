DC visits various schools of Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, conducted a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Zanwar Ghulam Hussain and Government Boys Primary School Mehran Colony today.

During his visit, DC inspected the attendance of teachers, staff, and students, as well as classroom lighting, cleanliness, and other facilities.

DC also talked with students, asking them various questions and issues those needed improvement. DC directed the headmaster to enhance the school's cleanliness.

During visit DC emphasized that he has been conducting regular visits to different schools across the district to assess the ongoing educational activities, available facilities and problems those required redressal.