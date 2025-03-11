DC Visits Various Schools Of Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, conducted a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School Zanwar Ghulam Hussain and Government Boys Primary School Mehran Colony today.
During his visit, DC inspected the attendance of teachers, staff, and students, as well as classroom lighting, cleanliness, and other facilities.
DC also talked with students, asking them various questions and issues those needed improvement. DC directed the headmaster to enhance the school's cleanliness.
During visit DC emphasized that he has been conducting regular visits to different schools across the district to assess the ongoing educational activities, available facilities and problems those required redressal.
Recent Stories
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Senate Chairman rejects statement of Muhammad Khan regarding citizenship controversial6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rakhshan chairs about return of illegally residing foreiners6 minutes ago
-
IHC asks jail admin to get sign of PTI founder on power of attorney6 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of residential projects6 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Shah condemns Jaffar Express attack6 minutes ago
-
10 criminals arrested; drugs & weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
DC visits various schools of Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits busted, cash and looted items recovered6 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations in DIKhan6 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 motorists fined in Islamabad last week6 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for achieving early cotton sowing target by March 3116 minutes ago
-
JSMU organises event to celebrate Int'l Women's Day, World Sleep Day16 minutes ago