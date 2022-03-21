UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Sites To See Beautification, Plantation Work By PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:41 PM

DC visits various sites to see beautification, plantation work by PHA

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited various parks and areas of the city to review the steps taken for the beautification of the city

He was accompanied by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Jam Baqa Muhammad.

He was accompanied by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Jam Baqa Muhammad.

Deputy Commissioner inspected plantation around flyover bridge near Small Industrial Estate, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Lari Adda, Railway Station, and other areas.

He inspected the beautification work and plantation at these sites. He directed the staff of PHA Bahawalpur to do extensive plantation for making the city more beautiful.

