DC visits various sites to see beautification, plantation work by PHA

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited various parks and areas of the city to review the steps taken for the beautification of the city.

He was accompanied by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Jam Baqa Muhammad.

Deputy Commissioner inspected plantation around flyover bridge near Small Industrial Estate, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Lari Adda, Railway Station, and other areas.

He inspected the beautification work and plantation at these sites. He directed the staff of PHA Bahawalpur to do extensive plantation for making the city more beautiful.