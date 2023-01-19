UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Villages To Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

Published January 19, 2023

DC visits various villages to monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

The Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot along with Additional Deputy Commissioner-I and District Health Officer on Thursday visited various villages including Karampur, Kashmore, R.B Chachar in order to monitor the seven-day National Polio Campaign, which started on Monday in the District

During the visit, the DC was briefed by the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF.

The DC urged upon the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and the members of the community they should come forward and play their role in the success of the 7-Day Anti Polio Campaign, in the district, so that no child 0-5 years may be deprived of Oral Polio Drops.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote/rural areas and rain/flood affected areas throughout the district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year children in the district and to save the new generation from this crippling disease.

The DC also visited the various Bus Stops and saw whether the Children in Buses are being administered Oral Polio Drops or not, he found they were being administered to them accordingly.

During the visit, DC Munawwar Ali Mithani appreciated the enthusiasm of the polio workers during the cold weather and rain. He congratulated them for performing their duties with responsibility during the ongoing National Polio Campaign to eradicate the disease.

He instructed the polio workers to also administer Vitamin-A drops to 0-5 year children along with the Oral Polio Drops in the district.

He said every possible step should be taken for the eradication of polio from the country.

