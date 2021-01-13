UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Various Villages To Monitor The Anti- Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC visits various villages to monitor the anti- polio campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor along-with Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana wednesdayh visited the various villages of Larkana and Ratodero Taluka in order to monitor the anti-polio drive, which was started from Monday upto Saturday in Larkana District.

During the visit the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup 812 teams, those were visiting door to door to administrate anti-polio drops to 0-5 years children in Larkana district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to success the Anti Polio Campaign which is being started from Monday, in the district, so that no any child 0-5 years may be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been setup.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote / rural areas and rain affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year's children in the district and to save the new generation from this dangerous disease.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw that the Children in Buses are being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops are being given to the children accordingly.

