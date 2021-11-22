UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Various Villages To Monitor The Anti-measles, Rubella Drive

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:22 PM

DC visits various villages to monitor the anti-measles, rubella drive

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio along with Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana Monday visited the various villages and rural health centres to monitor the ongoing national campaign against measles and rubella

During the visit the DC was briefed that the officials of Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup more than 1200 teams, those were visiting door-to-door and schools to vaccinate anti measles-rubella to 0-9 months upto 15 years children in Larkana district.

He urged upon the parents, teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community to come forward and play their role to success the13 days national campaign against measles-rubella, which was started from November 15 in Larkana district.

The DC said that parents should get free measles-rubella vaccinations at the nearest temporary vaccination centers, school or government health centres to protect their children from fatal diseases like measles-rubella.

The campaign would continue till November 27, 2021.

Tarique Manzoor said that in order to monitor the campaign against measles-rubella at district and taluka level the control rooms have already been setup.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door-to-door in the remote/ rural areas and schools throughout Larkana district and vaccinated the measles-rubella vaccine to 9 months to 15 years' children in the district and to save the new generation from this dangerous disease.

