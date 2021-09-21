UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vegetable And Fruit Market

Tue 21st September 2021

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq visited new vegetable and fruit market Sialkot early in the morning, reviewed in details the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits and inspected the auction process

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner directed Secretary Market Committee Abdullah to be present in all the auctions held in the markets and ensure the auction process transparent.

This process will not only reward the farmer for his hard work, while consumers will also be able to get vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices, he said.

He warned that illegal profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated.

The DC said that in order to stabilize the prices, he would personally supervise the auction process in the vegetable markets and all the Assistant Commissioners would assist him in this regard.

Later, Deputy Commissioner while addressing a special meeting of local market committee officials and special price magistrates directed them to work actively to curb the artificial price hike.He said that on the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, Punjab Information Technology board was going to implement e-challan system to fine grand sellers.

DC directed all the Special Price Magistrates to review the prices of edibles in shops and markets within their jurisdiction.

