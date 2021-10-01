DC visits vegetable and fruit market

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited new vegetable and fruit market early in the morning, reviewed the supply and demand of the commodities and inspected the auction process.

The DC said that stern legal action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders. He also reviewed infrastructure of the market at Aimanabad Road.

The deputy commissioner directed SDO Buildings Kashif Goraya to report the estimates of the proposed projects (laying of sewerage-line in the market, street lights, installation of tiles in the parking area, construction of market committee sub office, public washrooms, market covering walls and entrances) within two weeks.

Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik and Sub-engineer Buildings Waqas were also present.

The DC said a comprehensive development plan was being formulated to ensure provision of modern facilities in the market. He said public washrooms would be constructed in various localities.