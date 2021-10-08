DC visits vegetable and fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday continued his visit to fruit and vegetable market, reviewed in details the auction process and inspected the supply of fruits and vegetables in the market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday continued his visit to fruit and vegetable market, reviewed in details the auction process and inspected the supply of fruits and vegetables in the market.

The DC said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, district administration was fully mobilized to ensure supply of food items at fixed rates in the markets (vegetable and fruit markets, grocery wholesale markets, shops, flour mills, sugar stockists and edible oil stockists) across the district as per price Control Act.

Deputy Commissioner said that illegal profiteering, under-weighing and over-charging were not only considered as a legal crime but also strictly forbidden in islam.

Citizens should not pay more than the fixed rates and to resolve their grievances use the helpline 080002345 or phone number 0529350477 as well as Punjab Price App,the DC said.