UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vegetable And Fruit Market

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

DC visits vegetable and fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday continued his visit to fruit and vegetable market, reviewed in details the auction process and inspected the supply of fruits and vegetables in the market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday continued his visit to fruit and vegetable market, reviewed in details the auction process and inspected the supply of fruits and vegetables in the market.

The DC said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, district administration was fully mobilized to ensure supply of food items at fixed rates in the markets (vegetable and fruit markets, grocery wholesale markets, shops, flour mills, sugar stockists and edible oil stockists) across the district as per price Control Act.

Deputy Commissioner said that illegal profiteering, under-weighing and over-charging were not only considered as a legal crime but also strictly forbidden in islam.

Citizens should not pay more than the fixed rates and to resolve their grievances use the helpline 080002345 or phone number 0529350477 as well as Punjab Price App,the DC said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Oil Visit Price Market Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired ..

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired kidney donation

38 seconds ago
 India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: gove ..

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: government

30 seconds ago
 Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing c ..

Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing crisis

32 seconds ago
 NSC reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful ..

NSC reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghani ..

36 seconds ago
 Germany calls on Poland to 'fully' implement EU la ..

Germany calls on Poland to 'fully' implement EU law

38 seconds ago
 Gandhara festival attracting diverse audience at T ..

Gandhara festival attracting diverse audience at Taxila Museum

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.