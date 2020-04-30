UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Vegetable And Fruit Market In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of the market committee to pay special attention to the demand and supply in the vegetable and fruit markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of the market committee to pay special attention to the demand and supply in the vegetable and fruit markets.

Ensure availability of sufficient quantity of standard vegetable, timely price lists should be issued and the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner under his supervision.

He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar, Secretary Market Committee Naeem Iftikhar Cheema and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan� were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of the market committee to ensure safety measures against corona in the vegetable and fruit markets.

He urged to maintain social distance during shopping and make masks mandatory for buyers and sellers.�He has inspected various stall and also checked the quality of vegetable fruits.

DC has also directed that the rates fixed on daily basis should be displayed in prominent places in the shops of general markets and advertised through social media.

