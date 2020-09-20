DC visits vegetable, fruit market:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the fruit and vegetable market here on Sunday and directed the market committee officers to ensure transparency in auction process of the commodities there.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar was also present.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety of people from coronavirus at the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected various stalls and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.