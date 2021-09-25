DC visits vegetable, fruit market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq visited new vegetable and fruit market Sialkot on Saturday early morning, reviewed in details the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits and also inspected the auction process there. The DC directed the secretary market committee Abdullah to be present in all the auctions held in markets and ensure the auction process transparent.

This process will not only reward the farmer for his hard work, while consumers will also be able to get vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices, he added.

He said that illegal profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated at all.

Tahir Farooq said that in order to stabilise the prices of basic commodities, he would personally supervise the auction process in the markets and in this regard all the Assistant Commissioners would assist him.

The DC said that the process of auctions in all the vegetable and fruit markets in the district was being monitored on a daily basis.

He said the purpose of monitoring the auction process in the market was to curb the increase in vegetable prices and illicit profiteers.