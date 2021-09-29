DC visits vegetable & fruit market

SARGODHA, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday directed the officers of market committee to pay special attention towards the demand and supply in vegetable and fruit markets.

Ensure availability of sufficient quantity of standard vegetable, timely price lists should be issued and the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner under his supervision, she said.

She issued the instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market here. Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar and Secretary Market Committee Fatima Batool were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed the officers of market committee to ensure safety measures against corona in the vegetable and fruit markets.

She also directed that the rates fixed on daily basis be displayed on conspicuous placesin the shops of general markets and advertise them through social media.