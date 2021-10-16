DC visits vegetable & fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited the new vegetable and fruit market and reviewed in details the supply and demand of commodities, besides inspecting bidding process there

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited the new vegetable and fruit market and reviewed in details the supply and demand of commodities, besides inspecting bidding process there.

He directed the market committee officials to take stern action against people involved in price hike and profiteering.

He also directed the shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places for theconvenience of customers.

Secretary Market Committee was also present on the occasion.