UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vegetable & Fruit Market

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 02:02 PM

DC visits vegetable & fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited the new vegetable and fruit market and reviewed in details the supply and demand of commodities, besides inspecting bidding process there

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Saturday visited the new vegetable and fruit market and reviewed in details the supply and demand of commodities, besides inspecting bidding process there.

He directed the market committee officials to take stern action against people involved in price hike and profiteering.

He also directed the shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places for theconvenience of customers.

Secretary Market Committee was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Price Market

Recent Stories

DPO Atif Nazir assumes office

DPO Atif Nazir assumes office

1 minute ago
 UVAS, Dairy Beef and Small Ruminant project team p ..

UVAS, Dairy Beef and Small Ruminant project team participate in ‘14th Annual R ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia tops 1,000 daily virus deaths for first tim ..

Russia tops 1,000 daily virus deaths for first time

11 minutes ago
 Local leader of PTI injured in IED blast

Local leader of PTI injured in IED blast

11 minutes ago
 RPT - High Demand for Coal 'Unfortunate' as World ..

RPT - High Demand for Coal 'Unfortunate' as World Should Strive for Zero Carbon ..

19 minutes ago
 Watch Industry's Awards Academy Exhibits $15Mln-Wo ..

Watch Industry's Awards Academy Exhibits $15Mln-Worth Timepieces in St.Petersbur ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.