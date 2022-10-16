DC visits vegetable & fruit market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Sunday visited the vegetable & fruit market early in he morning and supervised the bidding process.

Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik was also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected various parts of the market and inquired about the details regarding the development projects.

He directed that the rate lists should be issued on time after the transparent bidding of all vegetables and fruits in the market.

He directed the price magistrates to ensure the implementation of fixed pricesand action against those who were overcharging.