SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :DC Ghotki, Bilal Salim on Tuesday visited the vegetable and Fruit Market and inspected its demand and prices in detail.

According to details,the DC inspected vegetable and fruit shops for checking its demand and price list.He also reviewed the steps being taken to maintain social distance in the market to stop spread of COVID-19.