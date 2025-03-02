Open Menu

DC Visits Vegetable & Fruit Markets In Sukkur

March 02, 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo on Sunday visited the Clock Tower Complaint Center established in Sukkur.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur and Mukhtiarkar City Sukkur were also present with him.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner visited various markets, including the vegetable market, fruit market, and date markets. He stated that the purpose of the visit was to monitor the sale of fruits and vegetables and ensure transparency in prices, so that the interests of consumers could be protected during the holy month of Ramadan, and the sale of goods at prices set by the district administration could be ensured.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur expressed his commitment to maintaining a balanced and fair market environment during the holy month of Ramadan and appealed to all stakeholders to adhere to the fixed prices.

DC Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, informed that 6 complaints were received at the complaint center established at the Ghanta Ghar, out of which 4 individuals were fined and sent to jail for 24 hours, while warnings were issued to 2 others.

