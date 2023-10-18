Open Menu

DC Visits Vegetable & Fruits Market To Monitor Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 07:53 PM

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to local fruits and vegetables markets to monitor the rates and quality of essential items

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to local fruits and vegetables markets to monitor the rates and quality of essential items.

He also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily-use items.

He checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and flour at the different shops as well as their quality.

He directed Assistant Commissioners in the districts to ensure proper quality and sale of essential items at fixed rates. He also warned shopkeepers in the market to display lists of the market committee at a prominent place and sell vegetables and fruits at fixed rates, otherwise, the district administration would take punitive action on selling the goods over the fixed rates.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Khairpur Market From Flour

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with P ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with Palestinians

8 minutes ago
 UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role i ..

UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role in assisting decision-makers: C ..

10 minutes ago
 Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tube ..

Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tubewells to WASA Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Pro ..

Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Prof. Ajmal Khan

8 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ..

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

17 minutes ago
 PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

23 minutes ago
International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

24 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

24 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

24 minutes ago
 PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

24 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

20 minutes ago
 CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan ..

CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan Omar

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan