DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to local fruits and vegetables markets to monitor the rates and quality of essential items.

He also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily-use items.

He checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and flour at the different shops as well as their quality.

He directed Assistant Commissioners in the districts to ensure proper quality and sale of essential items at fixed rates. He also warned shopkeepers in the market to display lists of the market committee at a prominent place and sell vegetables and fruits at fixed rates, otherwise, the district administration would take punitive action on selling the goods over the fixed rates.