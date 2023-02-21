UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vegetable Market

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

DC visits vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar on Tuesday visited the fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad here and reviewed the auction process of different fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair, Extra Additional Director Agriculture (EADA) Muhammad Usman, Secretary Market Committee Aamir Ilyas and officers of Market Committee were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner went to different sheds and stalls in the market and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee for regular monitoring of auction process to discourage unfair increase in wholesale price.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that district administration was very serious to control hike in the rate of daily use items.

Therefore, regular monitoring of auction process in the markets would be ensured through surprise visits.

He directed the market committee for release of rate lists immediately after auction and asked Price Control Magistrates to ensure strict implementation on price control mechanism.

He asked the assistant commissioners to inspect cold stores and godowns for assessing the availability of daily use commodities.

He also went to farmer platform and checked the available facilities there.

He checked cleanliness in the market and directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

The DC also checked security arrangements while Secretary Market Committee briefed him about auction matters.

