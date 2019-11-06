DC visits vegetable market

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited fruits and vegetables Market on Sadhar Jhang Road and checked availability of items.

He also observed the process of auction and directed the market committee staff to keep an eye on supply of fruits and vegetables.

He said retail prices of fruits and vegetables should be fixed after auction and price list should be provided to retail sellers in time.