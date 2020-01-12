DC visits vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali visited fruits and vegetables market Sadhar Jhang Road early in the morning and reviewed the availability of fruits and vegetables.

He also observed the bidding process of fruits and vegetables.

He directed the market committee staff to keep eye on supply of fruits and vegetables and the prices should not be increased without any justification.

The DC said retail prices of fruits and vegetables should be fixed after completing the process of bidding and price list should be provided to the retailers in time.

He also checked the security arrangements in the market and directed the security staff to perform their duty actively during the bidding time.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdur Rehman and officers of Market Committee were also present on the occasion.