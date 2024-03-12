DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited Vegetable and Fruit Market Rawat and Sasta Model Bazaar Chor Harpal to check the rates of daily use items.

The DC also reviewed the bidding process in the vegetable market.

Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the administration on the special directives of the chief minister Punjab, was taking solid steps to ensure provision of the food items to the people at subsidized rates.

The prices in Rawalpindi vegetable market were lower than Islamabad market, he said.

All possible measures were being taken for the convenience of the people, Hasan Waqar Cheema added.

Later, the DC visited the model Ramazan Bazaar set up at Chor Harpal, Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.

He made a detailed review of the sale process of the items.

The administration had taken steps to ensure sale of subsidized items in model sasta Ramazan Bazaar, the DC said.

According to the vision of the chief minister Punjab, a model Ramazan Bazaar had been established to provide relief to the public particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarik.

Subsidy had been given on various items including vegetables, fruits, pulses in Model Ramazan Bazaar, he informed.