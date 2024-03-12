- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items
DC Visits Vegetable Market Rawat, Sasta Model Bazaar To Check Rates Of Daily Use Items
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited Vegetable and Fruit Market Rawat and Sasta Model Bazaar Chor Harpal to check the rates of daily use items
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited Vegetable and Fruit Market Rawat and Sasta Model Bazaar Chor Harpal to check the rates of daily use items.
The DC also reviewed the bidding process in the vegetable market.
Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the administration on the special directives of the chief minister Punjab, was taking solid steps to ensure provision of the food items to the people at subsidized rates.
The prices in Rawalpindi vegetable market were lower than Islamabad market, he said.
All possible measures were being taken for the convenience of the people, Hasan Waqar Cheema added.
Later, the DC visited the model Ramazan Bazaar set up at Chor Harpal, Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens.
He made a detailed review of the sale process of the items.
The administration had taken steps to ensure sale of subsidized items in model sasta Ramazan Bazaar, the DC said.
According to the vision of the chief minister Punjab, a model Ramazan Bazaar had been established to provide relief to the public particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarik.
Subsidy had been given on various items including vegetables, fruits, pulses in Model Ramazan Bazaar, he informed.
Recent Stories
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed2 minutes ago
-
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media2 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi46 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister46 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment46 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project46 minutes ago
-
Spring festival concludes at UVAS48 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store46 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell46 minutes ago
-
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme46 minutes ago
-
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar46 minutes ago