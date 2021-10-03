UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Vegetable Market, Reviews Auction Process

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:00 PM

DC visits vegetable market, reviews auction process

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited fruit and vegetable market Sadar Jhang Road on Sunday and reviewed auction process.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool and officers of market committee were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to various sheds and stalls and checked quality and availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee for regular monitoring of auction process to discourage unfair increase in prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of auctions and said that unjustified price hike would not be tolerated. He interacted with commission agents and shopkeepers and said that district administration was very serious to control prices of daily use items, therefore regular visit of vegetable markets will be conducted in the morning as well as afternoon.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after auction. He also directed the price control magistrates to ensure implementation on rates lists in true spirit.

Deputy Commissioner asked the ACs to inspect cold stores and godowns for assessing availability of different items. He said that special measures should be taken for the supply of daily use items in case of their shortage.

He also went to farmer's platform and checked facilities and record of Mandi application.

Deputy Commissioner also checked cleanliness and sanitary situation in the market and directed the CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to make necessary arrangements for improving the condition.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Company Visit Road Jhang Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

17 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Ug ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Uganda

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.