DC visits vegetable market, reviews auction process

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited fruit and vegetable market Sadar Jhang Road on Sunday and reviewed auction process.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool and officers of market committee were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner went to various sheds and stalls and checked quality and availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee for regular monitoring of auction process to discourage unfair increase in prices of wholesale. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of auctions and said that unjustified price hike would not be tolerated. He interacted with commission agents and shopkeepers and said that district administration was very serious to control prices of daily use items, therefore regular visit of vegetable markets will be conducted in the morning as well as afternoon.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after auction. He also directed the price control magistrates to ensure implementation on rates lists in true spirit.

Deputy Commissioner asked the ACs to inspect cold stores and godowns for assessing availability of different items. He said that special measures should be taken for the supply of daily use items in case of their shortage.

He also went to farmer's platform and checked facilities and record of Mandi application.

Deputy Commissioner also checked cleanliness and sanitary situation in the market and directed the CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to make necessary arrangements for improving the condition.