DC Visits Vegetable,fruit Market

Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

DC visits vegetable,fruit market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited New Vegetable and Fruit Market on Aimanabad Road on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the DC said eight Ramzan Bazaars had been set up in the district to ensure supply of quality food items ,including flour and sugar, at discounted prices.

The deputy commissioner said fair price shops of fresh vegetables, fruits and one sale counter of Utility Stores of Pakistan had been established under the supervision of market committees in all Ramzan Bazaars.

The DC said corona SOPs were being fully implemented in all Ramzan Bazaars.

