DC Visits Vegetable,fruit Market

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday directed the officers of the market committee to pay special attention on demand and supply in the vegetable and fruit markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday directed the officers of the market committee to pay special attention on demand and supply in the vegetable and fruit markets.

Ensure availability of sufficient quantity of standard vegetable, timely price lists should be issued andprocess of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner, she issued these instructions during avisit to the vegetable and fruit market.

