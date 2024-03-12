Open Menu

DC Visits Vegetable,fruit Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DC visits vegetable,fruit market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muuhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday visited vegetable and

fruit market, agriculture fair price shops in Model Bazaar and the Nigehban Ramzan package

warehouse.

According to a handout, he reviewed assessment of supply and demand of vegetables

and fruits in the bazaar.

The deputy commissioner directed secretary market committee to immediately release

price list of the auctions in the vegetable and fruit market on a daily basis and ensure its

delivery.

The DC also visited the fair price shops established in Model Bazaar and checked stalls

set up by the agriculture and livestock for discounted prices of vegetables and fruits besides

poultry products.

He directed that the relevant departments should perform their responsibility with

enthusiasm to ensure supply of quality vegetables, fruits, meat and poultry at a controlled rate

in Ramzan.

Later, the deputy commissioner reviewed packing of ration bags for Nigehban Ramzan

and inspected quality and quantity of flour, rice, sugar, bison and ghee.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Market Flour

Recent Stories

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

2 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

3 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

15 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

15 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

15 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

15 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

15 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan