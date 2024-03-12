DC Visits Vegetable,fruit Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muuhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday visited vegetable and
fruit market, agriculture fair price shops in Model Bazaar and the Nigehban Ramzan package
warehouse.
According to a handout, he reviewed assessment of supply and demand of vegetables
and fruits in the bazaar.
The deputy commissioner directed secretary market committee to immediately release
price list of the auctions in the vegetable and fruit market on a daily basis and ensure its
delivery.
The DC also visited the fair price shops established in Model Bazaar and checked stalls
set up by the agriculture and livestock for discounted prices of vegetables and fruits besides
poultry products.
He directed that the relevant departments should perform their responsibility with
enthusiasm to ensure supply of quality vegetables, fruits, meat and poultry at a controlled rate
in Ramzan.
Later, the deputy commissioner reviewed packing of ration bags for Nigehban Ramzan
and inspected quality and quantity of flour, rice, sugar, bison and ghee.
