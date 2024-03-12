DC visits vegetable,fruit market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muuhammad Zulqarnain on Tuesday visited vegetable and

fruit market, agriculture fair price shops in Model Bazaar and the Nigehban Ramzan package

warehouse.

According to a handout, he reviewed assessment of supply and demand of vegetables

and fruits in the bazaar.

The deputy commissioner directed secretary market committee to immediately release

price list of the auctions in the vegetable and fruit market on a daily basis and ensure its

delivery.

The DC also visited the fair price shops established in Model Bazaar and checked stalls

set up by the agriculture and livestock for discounted prices of vegetables and fruits besides

poultry products.

He directed that the relevant departments should perform their responsibility with

enthusiasm to ensure supply of quality vegetables, fruits, meat and poultry at a controlled rate

in Ramzan.

Later, the deputy commissioner reviewed packing of ration bags for Nigehban Ramzan

and inspected quality and quantity of flour, rice, sugar, bison and ghee.