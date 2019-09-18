DC visits vegetable,fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable and fruit market and issued direction for action against the secretary market committee

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable and fruit market and issued direction for action against the secretary market committee.

She paid surprise visit early in the morning to the market and checked attendance of sanitary staff and others.

Meanwhile, she also visited various city areas, including Katchari Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Eidgah and Gool chowk.