UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Vegetable,fruit Market

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

DC visits vegetable,fruit market

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable and fruit market and issued direction for action against the secretary market committee

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Wednesday expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable and fruit market and issued direction for action against the secretary market committee.

She paid surprise visit early in the morning to the market and checked attendance of sanitary staff and others.

Meanwhile, she also visited various city areas, including Katchari Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Eidgah and Gool chowk.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Market Asia

Recent Stories

Cotton arrival in local markets decreases 26.41%

10 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists in ne ..

10 minutes ago

Top Pakistani textile companies showcased their pr ..

10 minutes ago

Use of bikes increases postmen efficiency

10 minutes ago

'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme' awaiting fund ..

10 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs334.670 million under PSDP 2019-20 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.