Open Menu

DC Visits Vegetables And Fruit Market, Monitors Auction Process

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

DC visits vegetables and fruit market, monitors auction process

Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak on Friday visited vegetables and fruit market in Sarwar Wali, a suburban area of Dera Ghazi Khan and monitored the auction process of onion, tomato, coriander, egg plant and potato

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak on Friday visited vegetables and fruit market in Sarwar Wali, a suburban area of Dera Ghazi Khan and monitored the auction process of onion, tomato, coriander, egg plant and potato.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was visiting the vegetable markets as per orders from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to observe system and practices and suggest reforms needed to arrest price hike through a just mechanism for price determination.

He said that DG Khan was a transit point from where fruit and vegetables are supplied to the rest of Punjab and elsewhere in the country.

He said that inspection and monitoring system would be made more transparent, adding that the government was committed to discourage the elements involved in triggering artificial price hike and wanted to extend genuine relief to the people. He asked the Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Sadiq to improve the cleanliness situation at the market.

Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Tahir Jalil and DO Industries Asghar Siddiqui accompanied the DC on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Price Market From Government

Recent Stories

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced ..

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming ..

25 minutes ago
 Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecu ..

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

25 minutes ago
 CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood- ..

CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

25 minutes ago
 Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured ..

Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception

27 minutes ago
 Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

30 minutes ago
 The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Ma ..

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on C ..

31 minutes ago
PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

31 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, a ..

CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

31 minutes ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

31 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly per ..

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

31 minutes ago
 INGO call for resilient response to recover from m ..

INGO call for resilient response to recover from monsoon floods

27 minutes ago
 Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs ..

Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs: analysts

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan