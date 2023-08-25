DC visits vegetables and fruit market, monitors auction process

Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak on Friday visited vegetables and fruit market in Sarwar Wali, a suburban area of Dera Ghazi Khan and monitored the auction process of onion, tomato, coriander, egg plant and potato

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak on Friday visited vegetables and fruit market in Sarwar Wali, a suburban area of Dera Ghazi Khan and monitored the auction process of onion, tomato, coriander, egg plant and potato.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was visiting the vegetable markets as per orders from Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to observe system and practices and suggest reforms needed to arrest price hike through a just mechanism for price determination.

He said that DG Khan was a transit point from where fruit and vegetables are supplied to the rest of Punjab and elsewhere in the country.

He said that inspection and monitoring system would be made more transparent, adding that the government was committed to discourage the elements involved in triggering artificial price hike and wanted to extend genuine relief to the people. He asked the Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Sadiq to improve the cleanliness situation at the market.

Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Tahir Jalil and DO Industries Asghar Siddiqui accompanied the DC on the occasion.