DC visits vegetables, fruit market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia directed the market committee officials to pay special attention towards demand and supply of commodities at the vegetable and fruit markets.

During his visit to the local vegetable and fruit market on Tuesday, he ordered for ensuring availability of sufficient quantity of standard vegetable and price lists on time.

He said the process of bidding should be completed in a transparent manner.

Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present.

The DC directed the officials of the market committee to maintain price stability. He inspectedvarious stalls and also checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

He said that rates fixed on daily basis should be displayed at conspicuous places in shops.