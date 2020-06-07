DC visits vegetables-fruit market

SARGODHA, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the vegetable and fruit market here on Sunday and reviewed the bidding process.

He said the sale of fruits and vegetables was being monitored regularly, adding that zero tolerance would be exercised against profiteers and hoarders.

The DC asked the traders to avoid profiteering and display pricelists at conspicuous places for the convenience of consumers.