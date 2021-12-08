DC visits VICS center to check inspection procedure of commercial vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali here on Wednesday visited Vehicle Inspection and Certification Station (VICS) center Rawat to check inspection procedure of commercial vehicles.

During the visit, Secretary, Rawalpindi District, Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) briefed about working of the VICS center.The DC also planted a sapling at the VICS center.

According to a district administration spokesman, a modern vehicle inspection, certification station installed at Rawat near Radio Pakistan building was issuing fitness certificates to commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector.

He informed that the Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of an OPUS Inspection, a Swedish firm which had started its operation here. The Opus Inspection was establishing 39 Vehicle Inspection and Certification Stations (VICS) in all 36 districts of the province, he added.

Buses, vans, cabs, trolleys and trucks were being issued VICS certificate after alignment inspection, brake inspection, visual inspection, vehicle suspension verification, headlight inspection, emission inspection and vehicle noise inspection, he said.

He informed that the modern inspection method was helpful in controlling the road accidents. Public transport vehicles were not allowed to operate on roads without passing the seven inspections of international standard which aims to ensure road safety and minimize the number of accidents, he said.

He added that the enforcement staff of the transport department had been directed to ensure every vehicle to get the VICS certificate.

According to Station Manager of VICS, Rawat, a modern laboratory had been setup with three bases. He informed that one had been allocated for heavy transport vehicles while two others were for light transport vehicles. He said that the fitness of vehicles was being determined by conducting different tests after which a computerised report was issued.

