UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Village Yar Muhammad Jamali, Sealed Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

DC visits village yar Muhammad Jamali, sealed due to coronavirus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar Monday visited village Yar Muhammad Jamali which was sealed due to coronavirus on Friday.

The DC held a meeting with village elder Shah Nawaz Jamali and inquired about the problems of the villagers and also inquired about the health of Muhammad Jamali who recovered from coronavirus. He was also provided details about the three coronavirus affected villagers, accommodated in the Isolation ward.

Later, talking to villagers, Deputy Commissioner said that village residents should remain confined to their houses and adopt preventive measures and avoid frequent meetings with each other in order to stop spread of coronavirus.

The DC appealed to the village residents to immediately contact District Administration Control Room at Phone Nos. 02449370334 or 02449370337 in case, symptoms of coronavirus were found in any villager.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Daur and Bandhi towns and instructed Assistant Commissioner Daur Asif Mehmood Malik and concerned police officials to strictly implement lockdown and also ensure social distancing at shops and trade centres while action be initiated against the shopkeepers for not using masks.

The DC also visited different mosques for implementation of social distancing during prayers time.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 27 Apr 2020

1 minute ago

Veteran APP journalist Zafar Bhatti passes away

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.