DC visits village yar Muhammad Jamali, sealed due to coronavirus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar Monday visited village Yar Muhammad Jamali which was sealed due to coronavirus on Friday.

The DC held a meeting with village elder Shah Nawaz Jamali and inquired about the problems of the villagers and also inquired about the health of Muhammad Jamali who recovered from coronavirus. He was also provided details about the three coronavirus affected villagers, accommodated in the Isolation ward.

Later, talking to villagers, Deputy Commissioner said that village residents should remain confined to their houses and adopt preventive measures and avoid frequent meetings with each other in order to stop spread of coronavirus.

The DC appealed to the village residents to immediately contact District Administration Control Room at Phone Nos. 02449370334 or 02449370337 in case, symptoms of coronavirus were found in any villager.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Daur and Bandhi towns and instructed Assistant Commissioner Daur Asif Mehmood Malik and concerned police officials to strictly implement lockdown and also ensure social distancing at shops and trade centres while action be initiated against the shopkeepers for not using masks.

The DC also visited different mosques for implementation of social distancing during prayers time.