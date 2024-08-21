DC visits villages for implementation of Suthra Punjab program

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has visited various villages here on Wednesday to review implementation of Suthra Punjab program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has visited various villages here on Wednesday to review implementation of Suthra Punjab program.

He went to Chak 199-GB Gattwala, Roshanwala Sammundri Road, Dasoha, etc. and checked cleanliness and sanitary conditions in the streets and bazaars of these localities.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner Saddar to monitor implementation of Suthra Punjab program because Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is positively taking interest for its true implementation.

He also interacted with the area people and inquired them about the presence and working of sanitary staff. He directed the union council secretaries to focus on empty plots in their respective areas and made them zero waste.

Inspection of Suthra Punjab program would be conducted on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the negligent and lethargic elements, he warned.