DC Visits Villages To Monitor Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:18 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio along-with Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana on Thursday visited the various villages of Larkana and Bakrani Talukas in order to monitor the 7-Day National Polio Campaign.

The campaign would be started from Monday till Sunday in Larkana District.During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup 812 teams, who were visiting door-to-door to administer Anti Polio Drops to 0-5 years old children in Larkana district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to success the 7-Day Anti Polio Campaign which is being started from Monday, in the district, so that no any child 0-5 years may be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been set up.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote / rural areas and rain affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year's children in the district and to save the new generation from this crippling disease.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw that the Children in Buses are being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops are being given to the children accordingly.

