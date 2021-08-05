(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana today visited the various villages of Larkana and Ratodero Taluka in order to monitor the 7-Day National Polio Campaign started from Monday in Larkana District.

During the visit,the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup 812 teams, those who were visiting door to door to administrate Anti Polio Drops to 0-5 years children in Larkana district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to success the 7- day Anti Polio Campaign which was being started from Monday in the district so that no any child 0-5 years would be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been setup.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote / rural areas and rain affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year's children in the district and to save the new generation from this dangerous disease.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw that the Children in Buses were being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops were being given to the children accordingly.