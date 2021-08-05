UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Villages To Monitor The 7-Day National Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana today visited the various villages of Larkana  and Ratodero Taluka in order to monitor the 7-Day National Polio Campaign started from Monday in Larkana District.

           During the visit,the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup 812 teams, those who were visiting door to door to administrate Anti Polio Drops to 0-5 years children in Larkana district.

           The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to success the 7- day Anti Polio Campaign which was being started from Monday in the district so that no any child 0-5 years would be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.

           The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been setup.

           He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote / rural areas and rain affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 year's children in the district and to save the new generation from this dangerous disease.

          The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw that the Children in Buses were being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops were being given to the children accordingly.

Related Topics

Ratodero From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jafferâ€™s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jafferâ€™s parents rejected

39 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

49 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

57 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

57 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.