DC visits WASA to review arrangements finalized for monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office to review arrangements finalized for monsoon.

The DC also inspected machinery of WASA including de-watering sets, jetting and sucking machines and water boozers and also visited Gawalmandi area to review ongoing dredging and de-silting work started by WASA to clean Nullah Lai.

On the occasion, Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood while giving a briefing informed the DC that WASA had completed overhauling of all the operational machinery.

The cleaning work of Nullah Lai would be completed by June 30, he said adding, the Punjab government had given a grant of Rs 30 million for Nullah Lai cleanliness work.

WASA Rawalpindi was working to clean Nullah Lai from Katarian bridge to Gawalmandi area, he added.

The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges would be removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai would also be lifted utilizing heavy machinery, he added.

He said that the cleaning work of Nulla Lai would be completed before the start of monsoon.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

The DC Rawalpindi while instructing the authorities concerned said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time, so that Rawalpindi city could be saved from floods devastation.