DC Visits Water Supply Scheme At Main Rohri Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited Mega Water Supply Scheme at Main Rohri Canal and inspected the water supply process here on Saturday.

During the visit, DC instructed respective officials to ensure the supply of potable water to citizens while its supply time shall also be increased.

Later DC also visited Muzzammil Town, saline drain passing from near Veterinary University and other nearby areas. DC took view of the draining of flood rain water from villages and agriculture lands to saline drain.

He instructed related officials to ensure drain out all rain water from agriculture lands and villages at all cost in order to provide relief to area residents. DC assured growers and area residents that district administration was taking all possible measures to drain out rain water at the earliest.

He said that talks with Hesco authorities are in progress to increase the power supply time in order to bring ease in water draining.

