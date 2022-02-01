DC visits water supply Scheme, RHC Pangrio

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Tuesday took notice of public complaints during his visit to Water Supply Scheme of Pangrio Town and Rural Health center

BADIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan on Tuesday took notice of public complaints during his visit to Water Supply Scheme of Pangrio Town and Rural Health center.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, DC directed District Health officer (DHO) Dr.

Imtiaz Ali Kaka to overcome shortage of medicines in RHC Pangrio and provide more medicines besides ensuring availability of Doctors and Paramedical staff so that public issues could be resolved.

DC directing officers of Public health engineering department to make functional filter plant immediately in order to assure provision of drinking water.

DC also visited Badin city and took briefing about cleanliness and sanitation situation. He directed relevant offices to improve their performance regarding city cleaning and wash out accumulated water so that city could be neat and clean.