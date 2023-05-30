DC visits water ultra filtration plant, drainage disposal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam paid a visit to Water Ultra Filtration Plant, Rohri Water Supply Scheme and Drainage Disposal site on Tuesday.

On the occasion, DC instructed officials of the Municipal Corporation and Public Health Department to ensure that clean potable water is being supplied to the citizens.

She said that in city areas where clean water is not being supplied, supply lines shall be checked and damaged lines should be replaced to ensure water supply. Samples of water being supplied for drinking purposes shall be checked for quality purposes, she added.

DC also instructed departments concerned to keep all the disposal drainage machinery of the city in running condition in order to maintain proper flow of disposal of water.

Officials of Public Health and Municipal Corporation briefed DC regarding drinking water supply to citizens and Drainage Disposal schemes.