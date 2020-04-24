UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Wheat Procurement Centers At Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

DC visits wheat procurement centers at Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Thursday visited wheat procurement centres at Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali and inspected the arrangements.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements of social distancing, sitting arrangements of visiting persons and provision of drinking water at the centres.

The DC inspected the process of wheat procurement and issuance of gunny bags. The deputy commissioner was briefed that target of procuring 15000 metric ton wheat has been set for Asrani, Khairpur Tamewali of which 7220 metric ton has been procured. Amount of Rs 176.6 million has been paid to farmers from Khairpur Tamewali center. The target of procuring 8000 metric ton wheat was set for Khanqah Muhammad Panah Haislpur of which 2213 metric ton has been procured. A sum of Rs 35.04 million have been paid to farmers from the centre.

Related Topics

Water Bahawalpur Hasilpur Khairpur Tamewali From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

5 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

17 minutes ago

Crude lifted by Iran-US tension but virus impact h ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine te ..

31 minutes ago

Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, ..

30 minutes ago

55 new corona cases in Balochistan as tally reache ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.