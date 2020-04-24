DC visits wheat procurement centers at Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed Thursday visited wheat procurement centres at Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali and inspected the arrangements.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements of social distancing, sitting arrangements of visiting persons and provision of drinking water at the centres.

The DC inspected the process of wheat procurement and issuance of gunny bags. The deputy commissioner was briefed that target of procuring 15000 metric ton wheat has been set for Asrani, Khairpur Tamewali of which 7220 metric ton has been procured. Amount of Rs 176.6 million has been paid to farmers from Khairpur Tamewali center. The target of procuring 8000 metric ton wheat was set for Khanqah Muhammad Panah Haislpur of which 2213 metric ton has been procured. A sum of Rs 35.04 million have been paid to farmers from the centre.