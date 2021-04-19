DC visits wheat procurement centre

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir visited wheat procurement center here on Monday and reviewed wheat purchase process and farmers registration as well as issuance of gunny bags.

She directed the officers concerned to make arrangements of water, tent and fans for growers.

She said that supply of bardana to purchase wheat from farmers in Sargodha was continuing.

The DC said that a target of 80,000 tonne wheat procurement had been set for Sargodha district, adding that procurement drive would continue till the last grain of wheat from farmers.

She said that 13 procurement centers had been set up in Sargodha where wheat would be purchased from growers at the rate of Rs 1,800 per 40 kg.

The DC also reviewed the sanitation situation in the centre and directed the administrationto take further steps for improvement.