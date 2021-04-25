DC visits wheat procurement centre

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull visited wheat procurement centre here on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements there.

Talking on the occasion, she said that protection of farmers rights was top priority of the district government.

She said that 14 wheat procurement centres had been set up in the district where all possible facilities were being provided to farmers.

She said that hundred per cent wheat procurement target would be achieved, adding that strict action would be taken against the hoarders.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu and other officers concerned were also present.

During the visit, the DC checked security arrangements, implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), attendance of staff, quality of purchased wheat and issuance of bardana to farmers.