UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Wheat Procurement Centre

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

DC visits wheat procurement centre

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull visited wheat procurement centre here on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements there.

Talking on the occasion, she said that protection of farmers rights was top priority of the district government.

She said that 14 wheat procurement centres had been set up in the district where all possible facilities were being provided to farmers.

She said that hundred per cent wheat procurement target would be achieved, adding that strict action would be taken against the hoarders.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu and other officers concerned were also present.

During the visit, the DC checked security arrangements, implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), attendance of staff, quality of purchased wheat and issuance of bardana to farmers.

Related Topics

Visit Kasur Sunday All Government Wheat Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.