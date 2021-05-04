UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Wheat Procurement Centre

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

DC visits wheat procurement centre

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Noman on Tuesday visited wheat procurement centre Jamiabad Bhavana and reviewed the arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner Bhavana Iqra Mustafa and centre in-charge were also present on the occasion.

The DC also reviewed the arrangements for storage of wheat in the warehouses of wheat procurement centre and checked the record.

The center in-charge briefed the DC about the steps taken to achieve the wheat procurement target and its storage in the warehouses.

He directed the officers concerned to expedite the process of transfer of wheat to the warehouses with deputing more staff for unloading.

More Stories From Pakistan

