DC visits wheat procurement centre

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Dr Rabia Riyasat and AC Aurangzeb Sadhu visited a wheat procurement centre Bedian here on Wednesday.

During his visit, the ADC Revenue reviewed facilities provided to farmers, arrangements made to prevent corona, attendance of staff, quality of purchased wheat and release of bardana.

On the occasion,the ADC Revenue said that all possible facilities were being provided to farmers at 14 wheat procurement centres set up across the district.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SOPs).