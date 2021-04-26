UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Wheat Procurement Centre, Ramzan Bazaar In Khanqah Sharif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:39 PM

DC visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan Bazaar in Khanqah Sharif

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited the wheat procurement centre at Khanqah Sharif near here and inspected the facilities being given to farmers and growers at the centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited the wheat procurement centre at Khanqah Sharif near here and inspected the facilities being given to farmers and growers at the centre.

He instructed to arrange water, tent and fans for the visiting farmers. He said that wheat procurement targets must be achieved on time. Wheat procurement was underway in Bahawalpur and as many as 28 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the Bahawalpur district for the purpose.

Later, he visited Ramzan Bazaar in Khanqah Sharif. He went to various stalls and checked the quality of items being sold in the bazaar. He also talked to the visiting consumers and asked them about the quality of the items. He told that sugar was being sold at Rs 65 per kilograms at the Ramzan bazaars.

He also visited the agriculture fair price shop where fruits and vegetables were sold at 25 per cent less price as compared to the market. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain was also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Bahawalpur Price Saddar Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Islamabad police launch crackdown against drug pus ..

2 minutes ago

CM flays opposition for politicising corona issue

2 minutes ago

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 m ..

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly adopts resolution to turn on Facebook ..

5 minutes ago

IESCO ensures continuity of power supply in first ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner, Election Commissioner Sindh review a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.