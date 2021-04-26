DC visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan Bazaar in Khanqah Sharif

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited the wheat procurement centre at Khanqah Sharif near here and inspected the facilities being given to farmers and growers at the centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday visited the wheat procurement centre at Khanqah Sharif near here and inspected the facilities being given to farmers and growers at the centre.

He instructed to arrange water, tent and fans for the visiting farmers. He said that wheat procurement targets must be achieved on time. Wheat procurement was underway in Bahawalpur and as many as 28 wheat procurement centres have been set up in the Bahawalpur district for the purpose.

Later, he visited Ramzan Bazaar in Khanqah Sharif. He went to various stalls and checked the quality of items being sold in the bazaar. He also talked to the visiting consumers and asked them about the quality of the items. He told that sugar was being sold at Rs 65 per kilograms at the Ramzan bazaars.

He also visited the agriculture fair price shop where fruits and vegetables were sold at 25 per cent less price as compared to the market. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Zahid Hussain was also present at the occasion.