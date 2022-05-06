UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Wheat Procurement Centres, Holds Revenue Public Service Court

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 06:56 PM

DC visits wheat procurement centres, holds Revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi visited wheat procurement centre at Railway Road on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi visited wheat procurement centre at Railway Road on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammed Murtaza and District food Controller (DFC) Shah Nawaz Chauhan were also present.

The DC asked farmers about the facilities available at the wheat procurement centre.

The DFC said that 10 wheat procurement centers had been set up in Sialkot district for procurement of wheat in the light of the directive of Punjab Food Department. He said that the Punjab government was procuring 96,777 metric tons of wheat from Sialkot district farmers at the rate of Rs 2,200 per maund and delivery charges of Rs 9 per 100kg will also be paid.

The deputy commissioner termed the administration at the wheat centre satisfactory and urged the Food Department and local authorities to set up check-posts on the outskirts of the district to curb illegal smuggling of wheat.

Separately, as per the direction of Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab, Revenue public service courts were organised in all four tehsils of Sialkot district including the district headquarters.

DC Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mahar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammed Murtaza, AC Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, AC Daska Iqbal Sakhaira and AC Sambarial Haider Abbas visited the Revenue public service courts in their respective tehsils.

People raised their issues regarding record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domiciles. They listened to the public problems sympathetically and issued orders on the spot.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Sialkot Daska Pasrur All From Wheat

Recent Stories

China offers to provide disaster relief assistance ..

China offers to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Only 14% of Austrians Support Their Country Joinin ..

Only 14% of Austrians Support Their Country Joining NATO - Poll

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid day ..

Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid days

5 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Productio ..

US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Production Facilities Hit by Ransomware ..

5 minutes ago
 EU 'Forgot' About Ukrainian Refugees - Serbian Int ..

EU 'Forgot' About Ukrainian Refugees - Serbian Interior Minister

5 minutes ago
 Russia Not Invited to May 8 Celebrations Marking E ..

Russia Not Invited to May 8 Celebrations Marking End of WWII in France - Ambassa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.