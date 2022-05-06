DC visits wheat procurement centres, holds Revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi visited wheat procurement centre at Railway Road on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi visited wheat procurement centre at Railway Road on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammed Murtaza and District food Controller (DFC) Shah Nawaz Chauhan were also present.

The DC asked farmers about the facilities available at the wheat procurement centre.

The DFC said that 10 wheat procurement centers had been set up in Sialkot district for procurement of wheat in the light of the directive of Punjab Food Department. He said that the Punjab government was procuring 96,777 metric tons of wheat from Sialkot district farmers at the rate of Rs 2,200 per maund and delivery charges of Rs 9 per 100kg will also be paid.

The deputy commissioner termed the administration at the wheat centre satisfactory and urged the Food Department and local authorities to set up check-posts on the outskirts of the district to curb illegal smuggling of wheat.

Separately, as per the direction of Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab, Revenue public service courts were organised in all four tehsils of Sialkot district including the district headquarters.

DC Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mahar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammed Murtaza, AC Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, AC Daska Iqbal Sakhaira and AC Sambarial Haider Abbas visited the Revenue public service courts in their respective tehsils.

People raised their issues regarding record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domiciles. They listened to the public problems sympathetically and issued orders on the spot.